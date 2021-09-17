Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $19,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Bernhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Bernhard sold 7,938 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $15,240.96.

Shares of MLSS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 144,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,337. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 80.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

