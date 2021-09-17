Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 7,938 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 7,938 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $15,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leslie Bernhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leslie Bernhard sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $19,300.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 144,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,337. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

