Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

