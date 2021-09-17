Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells 1,696 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

