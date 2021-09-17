Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells 3,327 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52.

NTNX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

