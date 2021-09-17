Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells 15,282 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

