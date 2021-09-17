Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells 1,188,801 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.