Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

