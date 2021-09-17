Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 800,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,204. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,684,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

