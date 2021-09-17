Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Sells 48,366 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

