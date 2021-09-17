Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Director Dan W. Gladney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,043. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

