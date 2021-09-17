Insider Selling: Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) Director Dominique Doucet sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,128 shares in the company, valued at C$86,810.24.

Dominique Doucet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Dominique Doucet sold 110,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Dominique Doucet acquired 100,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dominique Doucet acquired 40,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Dominique Doucet purchased 7,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$735.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Dominique Doucet purchased 10,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$950.00.

SOI stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. Sirios Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

