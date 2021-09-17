Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,999. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

