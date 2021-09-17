Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 21,472 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00.

SUMO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 6,281,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

