Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 5,725 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,281,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

