Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells 27,787 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,281,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

