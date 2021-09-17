Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 2,162 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $171,701.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.