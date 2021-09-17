Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells 44,984 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

