Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE U traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion and a PE ratio of -61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

