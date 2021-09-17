Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.
Upstart stock traded up $10.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,959,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,681. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $308.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
