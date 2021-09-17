Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Upstart stock traded up $10.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,959,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,681. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $308.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

