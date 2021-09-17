Insider Selling: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Sells 3,177 Shares of Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 311,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,163,000 after buying an additional 254,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.