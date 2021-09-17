Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Sells 16,824 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aranthan Jones II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,390. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $911.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 593,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

