Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells 104,823 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.79. 2,991,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,446. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

