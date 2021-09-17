Insider Selling: Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,699,954.22.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.

Shares of WEF stock remained flat at $C$2.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1,176,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,676. Western Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.67.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

