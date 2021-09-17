Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 731,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

