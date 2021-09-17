Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells 2,236 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

