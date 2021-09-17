Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Down to $93.31

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.31, but opened at $90.96. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $90.88, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 228,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.