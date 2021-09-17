Insights Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $1,256.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00133329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,216,835 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.