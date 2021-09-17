Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 6,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

