INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $5,686,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $4,826,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:IIII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,275. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.