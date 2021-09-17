Insula Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,595.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Insula has a market cap of $675,972.53 and approximately $16,595.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00747071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001449 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.15 or 0.01208749 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.