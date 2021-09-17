Insula (ISLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $653.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Insula has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $676,473.79 and $653.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00736587 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.80 or 0.01189892 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.