Insula Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $653.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Insula has a total market cap of $676,473.79 and approximately $653.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00736587 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.80 or 0.01189892 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

