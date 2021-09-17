Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Insulet worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD stock opened at $287.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.87 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $213.51 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.