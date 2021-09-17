Insured Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,750.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $30,750.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

