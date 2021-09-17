Insureum (ISR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183,748.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $183,748.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00131508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

