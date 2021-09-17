Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,000 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up approximately 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teleflex worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

NYSE TFX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.36. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.