Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,255. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,298 shares of company stock worth $7,414,412 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

