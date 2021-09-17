Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. 24,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,568. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

