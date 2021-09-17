Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Natera worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $125.61. 17,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

