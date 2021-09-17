Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Nevro makes up approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nevro worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVRO traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,317. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

