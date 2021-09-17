Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fate Therapeutics worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. 70,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,803. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

