Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $18.43 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,000. Sanofi comprises approximately 2.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $49,356,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $43,921,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 145,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

