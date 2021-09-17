Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Envista comprises approximately 2.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Envista worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Envista by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter.

NVST traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. 42,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

