Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 210,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 964.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

