Integral Health Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Aerie Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 151,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 27,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

