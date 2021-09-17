Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Inter Parfums worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

