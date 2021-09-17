Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $72.23. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

