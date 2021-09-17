Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,215 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 71,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,751. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

