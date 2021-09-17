InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Shares Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. 9,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

InterCure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

